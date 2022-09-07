WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

300 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.Isolated to scattered dry thunderstorms will persist through this

evening. Gusty winds combined with low humidities will bring

critical conditions to the Illinois Valley and lower Klamath

Valley Thursday. Low humidities and gusty east winds will also occur

over and near the Cascades Thursday night through Friday night.

A Haines of 6 over the Rum Creek fire will create Red Flag

conditions there Friday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING

FOR ISOLATED TO SCATTERED DRY THUNDERSTORMS ON DRY FUELS...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR

STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA...For the Red Flag Warning on Wednesday,

southern portions of fire weather zone 280, including the

Mountain fire and the McKinney fire. For the Red Flag Warning

on Thursday, the Klamath River valley and surrounding areas from

Seiad Valley to south of Happy Camp.

* THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to potentially scattered thunderstorms

with little to no rain expected on Wednesday. These thunderstorms

may produce gusty, quickly shifting winds to 45 mph.

* WIND: Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY: 6 to 13 percent.

* DETAILED URLs: View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr. For real time

evacuation statuses in Siskiyou County, go to

aware.zonehaven.com

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot

vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause

sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions

at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less

wildfire.

Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don't

want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit

for more information.

Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you

go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know

your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions

promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening.

Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.

FOR ISOLATED TO SCATTERED DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND AND STRONG

GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH...

* AFFECTED AREA: In California, most of fire weather zones 284

and 285,except far southern portions west of Adin. In Oregon,

most of Fire Weather Zones 624 and 625.

* WIND: West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph Wednesday.

* HUMIDITY: 8 to 15 percent Wednesday afternoon and evening,

lowest in eastern fire weather zone 625.

with little to no rain Wednesday. These thunderstorms may produce

gusty, quickly shifting winds to 50 mph.

* DETAILED URL: View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

FOR ISOLATED TO SCATTERED DRY THUNDERSTORMS...

most of fire weather zone 281, including the Mill and McKinney

fires.

gusty, quickly shifting winds to 45 mph.

