FREEZE WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

213 PM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 28 to 32 degrees, except as

low as 23 degrees possible in typically colder areas east of

McCloud.

* WHERE...Central Siskiyou County and South Central Siskiyou

County.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

