WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 2, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 300 AM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET... * WHAT...Wet snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern California and south central Oregon. This includes portions of Highway 97 in northern Klamath County, the pass on Highway 140 east of Bly, the Winter Rim, the Warner Mountains, and the higher elevations of Siskiyou County, including Mount Shasta. * WHEN...From 5 AM Tuesday to 5 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels initially will range from around 5000 feet in southern Oregon to 6500 feet in northern California. Snow levels will fall to between 4000 and 5000 feet Tuesday, then continue to fall Tuesday night. Overall, snowfall accumulation may be a little less due to some melting, especially on roadways during the day Tuesday. But the highest precipitation rates are expected during the day Tuesday. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https:\/\/www.tripcheck.com and http:\/\/quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches around Scott Mountain Pass on Highway 3 above 5000 feet. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD.