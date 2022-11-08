WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

422 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow

accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. For the Winter Weather

Advisory, snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to

6 inches.

* WHERE...North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County. The warning

area covers most of the zone, including Highway 97 and the

communities of Bray and Tennant. The advisory covers far

northern portions of the zone.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 PM PST this

evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 10 AM this

morning to 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall intensity will be highest this

afternoon into the early evening.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take

protective action now.

EVENING ABOVE 3000 FEET...

10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 3500 FEET...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 3000 feet, heavy snow.

Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. For the Winter

Weather Advisory above 3500 feet, snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

* WHERE...Western Siskiyou County and Central Siskiyou County. The

warning affects the far southern portions of western Siskiyou

County and the Shasta Valley area, including Weed and portions

of Interstate 5 and Highway 97. The advisory area includes the

higher terrain west of Interstate 5, and Sawyers Bar Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will be slightly lower in the

warning area in the far southern portion with more intense rates

of snowfall.

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches at elevations above 3000 feet. Periods of rain and snow

at elevations below 3000 feet, with an accumulation of up to 6

inches of snow...with lowest snow levels early this morning.

* WHERE...South central Siskiyou County and north central and

southeast Siskiyou County. This includes the Mt. Shasta Ski

Park, Highway 89 at Snowman Summit and Dead Horse Summit, lower

elevations along Interstate 5 and Highway 89, and the

communities of Mt Shasta City and McCloud.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall intensity will be high this

morning into the early evening.

imminent, and poses a threat to life and property. Take

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches.

* WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc

Counties. In Oregon, Klamath Basin. This includes the cities of

Klamath Falls, Altamont, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening.

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for

latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,

except 4 to 8 inches for the Warner Mountains.

* WHERE...In California, Modoc County, including the Warners and

portions of Highways 395 and 299. In Oregon, the higher terrain

of eastern Klamath County and western Lake County including

Highway 140, portions of Highway 31, the Winter Rim, Beatty, and

Bly.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An additional inch or so of lingering snow

showers is possible over the Warner Mountains during Wednesday

morning.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

for latest road conditions.

