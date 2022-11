WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 25, 2022

_____

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

1008 PM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

A weak front tonight is the beginning of an active pattern for the

next week, which will result in better air quality.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather