HIGH WIND WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

1146 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. For the High Wind Watch, south winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible.

* WHERE...Central Siskiyou County, including Montague and

Interstate 5 from Grenada to Gazelle and Weed.

* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 5 PM PST this afternoon.

For the High Wind Watch, from Friday afternoon through

Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...For the Wind Advisory, travel may be difficult for

high profile vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured

objects. For the High Wind Watch, damaging winds could blow

down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are

possible. Travel could be very difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Dangerous driving conditions are possible, especially

if operating a high profile vehicle. Downed trees and power lines

are possible. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IS NOW A WINTER STORM WATCH...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...In California, the higher terrain of Modoc County,

including the Warner Mountains. In Oregon, higher terrain of

Lake County, but also along highway 31 from Silver Lake south to

Summer Lake and Paisley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

