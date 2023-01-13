WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 13, 2023

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

702 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected in the southern Shasta Valley, and 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the central and northern Shasta Valley.

* WHERE...The high wind warning is in effect for portions of the

Shasta Valley south of Gazelle, including the city of Weed and

portions of Interstate 5 and Highway 97. The Wind Advisory

covers the rest of the Shasta Valley, including Grenada and

Montague.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Driving may become difficult, especially in high

profile vehicles.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

* WHAT...Southeast winds becoming south 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE...In California, Modoc County. In Oregon, Northern and

Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and

Eastern Lake County. This includes Highway 31 from Valley

Falls to Summer Lake and the higher terrain including Winter

Rim and the Warner Mountains.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 4 PM PST Friday.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

