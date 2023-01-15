WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

759 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 4000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of

up to two inches.

* WHERE...South Central Siskiyou County above 4000 feet. This

includes the Mount Shasta Ski park area and higher portions of

Highway 89, especially at Snowmans Summit.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.

* WHERE...Mountains in western Siskiyou County above 4000 feet,

mainly west of the Scott Valley. This includes higher portions

of Grayback Road north of Happy Camp and higher portions of

Sawyers Bar Road.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

