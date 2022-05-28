WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1114 AM MST Sat May 28 2022

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT MONDAY...

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one

quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind

Advisory, west winds 30 to 40 mph with localized gusts as high

as 65 mph, particularly along I-8 near Mountain Springs County

Park.

* WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County.

* WHEN...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon

to 8 AM PDT Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, until 2 AM PDT

Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced

visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for

larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,

unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage

possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter

blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it

approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your

vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your

foot off the brake pedal.

Remember, pull aside, stay alive.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 AM PDT SUNDAY...

quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the

Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Salton Sea, Imperial Valley and Western Imperial

County.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PDT Sunday.

unsecured objects may become airborne.

