WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

DUST STORM ADVISORY

Dust Advisory

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

459 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...

Southwestern Imperial County in southeastern California...

* Until 545 PM PDT.

* At 458 PM PDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near

Imperial to near Calexico to 11 miles southeast of Mt. Signal,

moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess

of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways...

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 20 and 70.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 15 and 34.

CA Route 111 between mile markers 1 and 22.

Locations impacted include...

El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Plaster City, Holtville, Mt.

Signal, El Centro Naval Airfield, Alamorio, Seeley, Bonds Corner,

Heber and Dixieland.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT DUE TO ELEVATED PARTICULATE MATTER LEVELS FROM

WINDBLOWN DUST...

The Imperial County APCD has issued an air quality alert due to

increased particulate matter from blowing dust. The air quality

alert is in effect until 600pm PDT.

In areas directly impacted by high levels of windblown dust, limit

your exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed and

avoiding vigorous physical activity. Run your air conditioner or an

air purifier. If temperatures allow, avoid using whole house fans or

swamp coolers that bring in outside air.

Exposure to high particle pollution levels can cause serious health

problems, including asthma attacks, heart and lung disease symptoms,

and increased risk of respiratory infections. People with heart or

lung diseases should follow their doctor's advice for dealing with

episodes of unhealthy air quality. Children, older adults, and

people with respiratory or heart disease should avoid prolonged

exposure and strenuous activities when particle pollution levels are

high.

To help minimize outdoor particulate levels:

• Carpool, telecommute, reduce trips, or take public

transportation

• Slow down if driving on dirt roads

• Stabilize loose soils

Levels of particulate matter can vary hour by hour and by location

depending on wind conditions.

To view current and forecast air quality within Imperial County

visit the Imperial County Air Quality website at

http://www.imperialvalleyair.org/ or follow ICAPCD on Twitter,

facebook or Instagram (@county_air).

