WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 11, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 523 PM PDT Thu Aug 11 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY... At 523 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have ended across the warned area. However, between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Cottonwood Visitor. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. _____