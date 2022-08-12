WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 12, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 856 AM MST Fri Aug 12 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and California, including the following areas, in southwest Arizona, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Parker Valley, Southeast Yuma County and Yuma. In California, Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley, Imperial County Southeast, Imperial County Southwest, Imperial County West, Imperial Valley, Joshua Tree NP East, Joshua Tree NP West, Palo Verde Valley and Salton Sea. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Scattered coverage of slow moving thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will result in an increased risk of flash flooding. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather