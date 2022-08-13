WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 13, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 1148 PM PDT Fri Aug 12 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties through 1215 AM PDT... At 1148 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18 miles west of Midland, or 20 miles northeast of Desert Center, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. This includes CA Route 177 between mile markers 12 and 27. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3407 11496 3381 11499 3378 11518 3384 11530 3408 11529 TIME...MOT...LOC 0648Z 176DEG 10KT 3390 11512 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather