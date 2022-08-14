WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 14, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

219 PM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...Numerous strong thunderstorms will impact portions of San

Bernardino and Riverside Counties through 300 PM PDT...

At 216 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking numerous strong

thunderstorms from just northwest of the Cottonwood Visitor Center,

to just south of Twentynine Palms. Storms were nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of San Bernardino and

Riverside Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3408 11603 3407 11600 3406 11601 3403 11600

3404 11593 3384 11570 3370 11586 3402 11621

3413 11610 3412 11606

TIME...MOT...LOC 2116Z 012DEG 17KT 3391 11599

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

