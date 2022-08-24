WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

DUST STORM ADVISORY

Dust Advisory

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

637 PM MST Wed Aug 24 2022

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for...

West central La Paz County in west central Arizona...

Riverside County in southern California...

* Until 700 PM MST/700 PM PDT/.

* At 637 PM MST/637 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line

extending from 7 miles east of Midland to near Ripley, moving east

at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Less than two miles visibility with strong wind in excess

of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Doppler radar.

IMPACT...Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways...

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 146 and 156.

CA Route 95 between mile markers 1 and 27.

Locations impacted include...

Blythe, Blythe Airport, Ehrenberg and East Blythe.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

