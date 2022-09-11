WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Riverside County in southern California...

* Until 615 PM PDT.

* At 207 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Chiriaco Summit and Box Canyon Road.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

county, Kern.

* WHEN...Until 315 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 207 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has

fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

mainly rural areas of East Central Kern County

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather