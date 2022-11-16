WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 16, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 1047 AM MST Wed Nov 16 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST \/1 PM PST\/ THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...In Arizona, Parker Valley. In California, Southeastern Imperial County, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla Valley. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MST \/1 PM PST\/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park, Chuckwalla Mountains and Chiriaco Summit. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather