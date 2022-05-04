WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

137 PM PDT Wed May 4 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected. Wind prone areas may experience gusts in excess of 60

mph.

* WHERE...Surprise Valley California, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-

Eastern Sierra Counties and Northern Washoe County.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and

high profile vehicles will be prone to tip over. Tree limbs

could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing

dust may locally reduce visibility downwind of dry lake beds and

sinks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel restrictions for high profile

vehicles are possible. Check with CalTrans and NDOT for the

latest on road conditions..

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio

furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds

increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do

is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and

water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in

the event of a power outage.

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT THURSDAY

FOR LAKE TAHOE...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet.

* WHERE...Lake Tahoe.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to

capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions

improve.

Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a

sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing

boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather