HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

912 PM PDT Sun May 8 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...

Winds have decreased significantly this evening, so the high wind

warning was cancelled. Winds will be more typical breezes early

this week.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

Snow showers will continue overnight and into Monday morning, but

only minor accumulations are expected across portions of northwest

California.

