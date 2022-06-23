WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 23, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service RENO NV

101 PM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

...SHOWERS AND STRONG THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE THROUGH THIS

AFTERNOON...

WHAT:

* Showers and strong thunderstorms are blooming across western

Nevada, the Sierra Nevada, and northeast California.

LOCATIONS:

* Western Nevada, the Sierra Nevada, and northeastern California.

WHEN:

* Through 4 PM PDT, Thursday, June 23, 2022.

HAZARDS:

* Deadly cloud-to-ground lightning.

* Wind gusts up to 55 mph.

* Heavy rainfall.

* Possible flash flooding and debris flows near recent burn scars.

* Blowing dust with visibility reductions.

* Small hail.

* Rapid temperature drops.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

* If you are outdoors, you should consider ending your activities

now before thunderstorms form. If you hear thunder or see

lightning, seek shelter inside a sturdy structure immediately.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away or more from a thunderstorm.

* Blowing dust can be hazardous with visibility drops possible. If

near blowing dust, delay travel.

* Stay away from recent burn scars as heavy rainfall can create

dangerous debris flows.

* Continue to monitor social media, weather.gov/reno, and local

media for more information.

