SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service RENO NV

233 AM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...Heat, Smoke, and Thunderstorms This Week...

* HEAT - High temperatures will be near or above the century mark

for lower valleys and in the upper 80s to near 90 in Sierra

Valleys today through Wednesday. Consider reducing, canceling or

rescheduling strenuous activities to a cooler time of the day.

Higher risk people, such as infants, older, frail, or sick

individuals should remain in the coolest available place. Never

leave children or animals in a vehicle for any amount of time!

* SMOKE - Smoke from the Washburn Fire near Yosemite will return

to Mono County later this afternoon and evening. Latest

simulations also show smoke/haze pushing into portions of the

Tahoe Basin, Alpine, Douglas, Lyon, and Mineral counties this

evening into Tuesday morning. For the latest air quality

conditions and recommendations go to fire.airnow.gov.

* THUNDERSTORMS - There are chances (10-20%) for storms Tuesday

afternoon into the overnight hours as well. Biggest concerns

with any storms that develop will be for gusty and erratic

outflow winds and dry lightning. It looks like the region may

have a break from storms Wednesday into Thursday with additional

thunderstorm chances (10-20%) going into the weekend.

