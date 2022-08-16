WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service RENO NV

325 PM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...Thunderstorms Chances increasing this Week...

* Another surge of monsoon moisture will continue thunderstorm

chances across the region this week, with the best chances

extending through Thursday before diminishing into the weekend.

* Most areas will see a 25-45% chance of storms in the afternoon

and early evening hours. Nocturnal showers are possible tonight

with a few thunderstorm possible overnight Wednesday.

* Impacts will range from lightning, new fire starts, and strong

outflow winds with blowing dust, to periods of heavy rainfall

and flash flooding.

* Ensure you have a way of receiving weather alerts. If you live

in a flash flood prone area, especially near a burn scar, be

ready to act quickly if heavy rainfall occurs.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather