WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 20, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service RENO NV

332 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

...Cold and Wet Through Wednesday...

* An early season storm will continue bringing well below normal

temperatures and chances for rain, and even some snow for

elevations above 9000 feet, through Wednesday. A few

thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon as well, with a

10% chance for a stray nocturnal storm Tuesday night. While

overall rain rates do not appear excessive, burn scars in

northeast CA, such as the Dixie Fire, will still need to be

monitored for flood threats.

* Liquid totals will be highest for the northern Sierra into

northeast California, where 1-2 inches of rainfall is possible

over the multi-day period. Wetting rains are also anticipated

through the Tahoe Basin and into far northwestern Nevada. Totals

will be much less, if anything, from southern Mono County to

areas of western Nevada east of Highway 95.

* It will be rather damp and chilly through Wednesday with daytime

temperatures 10-20 degrees below average. Cloud cover will

moderate overnight lows through Tuesday, with Wednesday night

likely to be the coldest night as skies begin to clear.

Overnight lows could drop into the 20s in colder Sierra valleys,

with typically colder spots in western Nevada dipping to near

freezing.

* While snow will be limited to mainly areas above 9000-9500',

keep in mind travel can still be impacted by wet roads and

lowered visibility. Allow extra time, especially if you are

traveling across the Sierra.

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of Monterey County including Highway 1, the

Monterey Peninsula, and up towards Watsonville.

* WHEN...Until 545 AM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 326 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is already occurring in

Highway 1 between Ragged Pt to Pt Lobos. Between 0.5 and 2

inches of rain have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Salinas, Watsonville, Seaside, Monterey, Marina, Big Sur

Village, Corralitos, Pacific Grove, Carmel-By-The-Sea, Carmel

Valley Village, San Clemente Dam, Spreckels, Cachagua Near

The Los Padres Dam, Boronda, Pico Blanco Campground, Del

Monte Forest, Castroville, Andrew Molera State Park, Moss

Landing and Prunedale.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

