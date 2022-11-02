WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 2, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Reno NV 600 PM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow showers. Isolated snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Showers may bring rapidly changing conditions with a quick 1 to 2 inches of accumulation. Be prepared for sudden changes in visibility and road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Scattered snow showers. Isolated snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Winds gusts up to 45 mph along the Sierra crest. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with chain restrictions in place. Expect icy road conditions to continue through the overnight hours as temperatures fall below freezing. conditions with a quick 1 to 2 inches of accumulation on roadways. Be prepared for sudden changes in visibility and road conditions. * WHAT...Scattered snow showers. Isolated snow accumulations up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Mono County. conditions with a quick 1 to 2 inches of accumulation on the _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather