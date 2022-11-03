WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 9, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Reno NV 1252 PM PDT Thu Nov 3 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, with 1 to 3 feet west of Highway 395. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph, except along the ridges where wind gusts may reach up to 80 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact commute times over mountain passes. Strong winds may damage trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for whiteout conditions and subzero wind chills along the foothills and ridgelines of the Sierra. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet, except 2 to 4 feet above 7000 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph, except along the ridges where wind gusts may reach up to 80 mph. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. inches, except 2 to 4 feet along the Sierra Crest above 7000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph along Highway 395 and up to 80 mph along ridge lines. * WHERE...Mono County. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather