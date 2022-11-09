WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 9, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Reno NV 233 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * CHANGES...Updated additional snow amounts expected, and highlighted travel hazards through this morning's commute. * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Although most of the heavy snow has ended, cold temperatures will keep roads slick and icy with widespread chain requirements through this morning's commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours until conditions improve later today. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches, with up to 4 inches possible in heavier snow shower bands. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHERE...Mono County. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS * WHERE...Northern Washoe County and Surprise Valley California. * IMPACTS...Although most of the heavier snow has ended, cold temperatures will keep roads slick and icy through this morning's commute. Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather