SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service RENO NV

254 PM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...Quick Hitting Storm Thursday Followed By A Significant Storm

Expected New Year's Eve Weekend...

A cooler system will bring minor impacts to the area on Thursday.

Snow levels will start out below valley floors during the morning

hours before gradually rising ahead of the next system which will

push into the region Friday. Between 4 to 8 inches of snowfall is

possible along the Sierra Crest with 2 to 4 inches near Lake

Tahoe level. Up to 2 inches of accumulation is possible across

western Nevada foothills with little to no accumulation expected

in the valleys. Nevertheless, some morning commute impacts are

certainly possible. Sierra ridge gusts of 50 to 70 mph is

possible but lower elevation winds should not be a concern.

----------------Details For Next Storm---------------------------

A significant atmospheric river storm will bring another round of

impacts to the region Friday through early Sunday morning. Some

minor flooding will be possible, especially Friday into Saturday.

* Rain and snow: Heavy rain and high elevation snow is anticipated

with this storm with peak rates Saturday and Saturday night.

Liquid totals in the Sierra could reach 5 to 7 inches over a

2-day period, with 2 to 4 inches in the foothills, and 1 to 2

inches across western Nevada.

* Snow levels and character: Snow levels are expected to rise to

8000-8500 feet for around 24 hours during the heaviest

precipitation. Snow levels then begin to fall Saturday afternoon

bringing impacts to most Sierra passes by evening and to Lake

Tahoe and foothill elevations by early Sunday morning. With snow

levels to valley floors by Sunday morning, any lingering showers

will be snow and light accumulations in the valleys cannot be

ruled out. The snow character will be a heavy and wet Sierra

cement.

* Hydrology: Significant rises occurred on small streams and a few

mainstem rivers with the atmospheric moisture push on early

Tuesday. The next warm system will lead to additional rises in

rivers and streams Friday and Saturday. Rivers and streams may

respond more quickly then they did Tuesday due to the priming

nature of Monday night into Tuesday's rains. Expect additional

flood impacts in urban and poor drainage areas similar to, or

somewhat worse than those experienced today. Small Creeks and

streams will have major rises on Friday, especially those

draining large areas below ~6500 feet. Currently no mainstem

river flooding is anticipated, but can't be entirely ruled out,

especially if the incoming systems come in wetter and warmer

than currently expected. Stay tuned for forecast updates. River

Forecasts are available at CNRFC.noaa.gov and are updated at

~9am and 3pm.

* Winds: Another round of gusty southwest winds are expected with

this storm, but winds do not look as strong as what we

experienced this morning.

