WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Reno NV 1000 PM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... Snow showers will continue through approximately 2 am before clearing out overnight. Additional accumulation will be generally 1 inch or less. Roads will be slick and icy into Wednesday morning. Be sure to check with CalTrans for the latest on road conditions and chain controls. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather