WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 30, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Reno NV 514 PM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED... The Flood Watch is cancelled for portions of California and Nevada, including the following areas, in California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Mono County and Surprise Valley California. In Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Northern Washoe County. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.