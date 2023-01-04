WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 6, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Reno NV 813 PM PST Wed Jan 4 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches, except 6 to 18 inches west of Highway 395. Lowest valleys below 4000-4500 feet elevation are only expected to see up to 3 inches of snow. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...The warning is in effect until 4 AM PST Friday. Periods of light rain and snow early in the storm will eventually transition to all snow. Plan on enhanced snowfall intensity with isolated thunder Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible especially into Thursday. Strong winds may cause tree damage. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches, except 1 to 2 feet above 7000 feet. Localized amounts up to 3 feet are expected for the Sierra crest. Winds gusting as high as 100 mph over Sierra ridgelines with gusts up to 50 mph in the Tahoe Basin. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...The warning is in effect until 4 AM PST Friday. However, plan on mainly light snow, mixed with rain at times, early in the storm. A rapid increase in snowfall intensity and isolated thunder is expected from 9 PM Wednesday lasting into Thursday. * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, except 1 to 3 feet west of Highway 395. Winds gusting as high as 85 mph across Sierra ridges with gusts up to 40 mph for valley locations. * WHERE...Mono County. mainly light snow will fall Wednesday evening. A rapid increase in snowfall intensity and isolated thunder is expected Wednesday around 10 PM lasting through Thursday. especially tonight into Thursday. Strong winds could cause tree damage. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather