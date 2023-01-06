WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 7, 2023

AVALANCHE WATCH

The following message is transmitted at the request of the U.S.

Forest Service Sierra Avalanche Center.

BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WATCH

IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

07:00 PST Sun Jan 08 2023

The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee has issued a BACKCOUNTRY

AVALANCHEWATCH for the following areas: NWS Reno NV - NVZ002

(Greater Lake Tahoe)...CAZ072 (Greater Lake Tahoe (CA))

* WHAT...A period of HIGH avalanche danger may occur in the

backcountry from Sunday morning through Wednesday morning.

* WHERE...Central Sierra Nevada Mountains between Yuba Pass (Hwy

49) on the north and Ebbetts Pass (Hwy 4) on the south,

including the greater Lake Tahoe area.

* WHEN...In effect from Sun 07:00 AM PST to Wed 07:00 AM PST.

* IMPACTS...A series of strong winter storms with gale force winds

and intense rain and snow may result in widespread avalanche

activity in the mountains. Large destructive avalanches could

occur in a variety of areas.

* PRECAUTIONARY / PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche

conditions may occur. Travel in, near, or below avalanche

terrain is not recommended during HIGH avalanche danger.

Consult https://www.sierraavalanchecenter.org/ or

www.avalanche.org for more detailed information.

Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the

coverage area of this or any avalanche center.

