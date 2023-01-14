WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 17, 2023

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

100 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* CHANGES...Snow totals and winter storm impacts trending lower

Sunday to Tuesday morning.

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches, except 8 to 15 inches west of Highway 395.

* WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult through Sunday morning.

Conditions will improve Sunday but may deteriorate again Sunday

night into Monday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall will continue

through this evening with a lull in activity most of Sunday. A

second burst of heavy snow is possible Sunday night into Monday

morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for

many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry

an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay

home, have a backup plan in case of power outages.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 20

inches, except 2 to 4 feet above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as

high as 45 mph in the lower elevation and up near 100 mph

across Sierra ridgetops.

* WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible through

Sunday morning. Conditions will improve Sunday but will

deteriorate again Sunday night into Monday morning. Gusty winds

could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall will continue through

this evening with a lull in activity most of Sunday. A second

burst of heavy snow is possible Sunday night into Monday

* CHANGES...None.

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 18

inches, with 2 to 4 feet above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as

* WHERE...Mono County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

county, Orange.

* WHEN...Until 300 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 100 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy

rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

- Rainfall rates will be between 0.25 to 0.50 inch per hour.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Anaheim, Santa Ana, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove,

western Corona, Orange, Fullerton, Costa Mesa and Mission

Viejo.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

