WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 8, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 239 PM PDT Sun May 8 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...Until 11 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times with gusty winds. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.