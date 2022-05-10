WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

246 PM PDT Tue May 10 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central California, including the following

counties, Sutter, Sacramento, Placer , Yolo and Yuba.

* WHEN...Until 545 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 244 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.2 and 0.5 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Sacramento, Roseville, Citrus Heights, Folsom, Carmichael,

Fair Oaks, Yuba City, Rancho Cordova, West Sacramento,

Pleasant Grove, Verona, Nicolaus, Karnak, Elverta, Rio Linda,

Arco Arena, Robbins, Knights Landing, Tudor and North

Highlands.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

