WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 13, 2022

_____

FIRE WARNING

...Fire Warning...

The following message is transmitted at the request of Butte

County.

...BCSO-Evacuation ORDER-Condor Road-Fire-Info BCSO website

833-512-5378...

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50

mph expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph are possible in the hills

tonight. There will likely be lulls in the winds late morning

through mid afternoon.

* WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara

County Southwestern Coast.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major

roadways impacted by the gusty winds include Highways 101 and

154.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected. The winds will be strongest in the west especially in

the foothills.

* WHERE...Antelope Valley.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust

will make driving difficult. Gusty winds could blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result. Major roadways impacted by the strong

winds include Highways 14 and 138.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches and Santa

Barbara County Inland Central Coast.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

* WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

result. Major roadways impacted by the gusty winds include

Interstate 5 and Highway 14.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* WHAT...Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40

mph expected. Local gusts to 50 mph possible.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Lake

Casitas.

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected. Strongest winds expected near Montecito Hills where

isolated gusts to 60 mph will be possible. There will likely

be lulls in the winds late morning through mid afternoon.

* WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.

trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel

could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 60

mph expected. The winds will be strongest near and through the

I-5 corridor.

* WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

roadways impacted by the strong winds include Interstate 5 as

well as Highways 14 and 33.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather