WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 17, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

725 PM PDT Fri Jun 17 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Sutter, south central Butte and west central Yuba Counties through

815 PM PDT...

At 724 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Gridley, or 10 miles southwest of Palermo, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Oroville, Palermo, Gridley, Thermalito, South Oroville, Oroville Dam,

Pennington, Oroville East, Durham and Biggs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3924 12159 3928 12182 3962 12179 3956 12144

TIME...MOT...LOC 0224Z 191DEG 14KT 3934 12169

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

