WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 139 PM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT FOR THUNDERSTORMS AND STRONG OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE ZONES 213,214,263,268,269 AND 279... * Affected Area...Fire Zone 213 Eastern Portion of Shasta\/Trinity NF, Fire Zone 214 Burney Basin and Northeast Plateau in Shasta County Including Northwest Lassen NF north of Lassen NP, Fire Zone 263 Southeast Edge Shasta-Trinity NF and Western Portions of Tehama-Glenn Unit, Fire Zone 268 Northern Sierra Including Lassen NP and Plumas and Lassen NF\/S West of the Sierra Crest (West of Evans Peak-Grizzly Peak- Beckworth Peak), Fire Zone 269 Northern Sierra Including the Tahoe and ElDorado NF\/S West of the Sierra Crest and Fire Zone 279 Eastern Mendocino NF. * Thunderstorms...Thunderstorms producing abundant lightning and\/or little precipitation across dry fuels will be possible resulting in an increased threat for new fire starts. * Outflow Winds...Erratic outflow winds gusting 30 to 40 mph possible. * Impacts...Lightning can create new fire starts and may combine with strong outflow winds to cause a fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity. * PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather