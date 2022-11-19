WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 19, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

111 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Areas of northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to

60 mph. Wind-prone ridgetops, peaks, and gaps may have gusts

approach 70 mph.

* WHERE...Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Western Plumas

County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada

Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Outdoor recreation may be impacted from the strong winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

