WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 5, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

342 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up 1

to 3 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope

Northern Sierra Nevada Counties, including Interstate 80 over

Donner Pass and Highway 50 over Echo Summit.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong

winds could cause tree damage over higher ridges. Poor

visibility will be possible at times due to blowing snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions will continue to deteriorate as

snow levels lower to 4,000 to 6,000 feet this morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20

inches.

* WHERE...Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County, Burney

Basin / Eastern Shasta County and Mountains Southwestern

Shasta County to Western Colusa County Counties.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

snow levels lower to 3,000 to 4,000 feet this morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

