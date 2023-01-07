WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 147 PM PST Sat Jan 7 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...South\/southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley and Motherlode. * WHEN...From 1 PM Saturday to 1 PM PST Sunday. Strongest wind expected this evening into Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Saturated soils may allow for trees to topple more easily with gusts of this magnitude. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather