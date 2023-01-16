WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 17, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Sacramento CA 755 PM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding is on-going caused by excessive rainfall over the last 24 hours. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following county, San Joaquin. * WHEN...Until 800 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 754 PM PST, Emergency management reported widespread flooding in Acampo, including portions of State Route 99. - Acampo area from Peltier Road to Acampo, portions of State Route 99, including the off-ramp from SR 99 to Woodbridge Rd are experiencing widespread road closures due to on-going flooding. - Some locations that are experiencing flooding include... Acampo, South Woodbridge and North Woodbridge. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather