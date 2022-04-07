WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

300 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 100. For the

Wind Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50

mph.

* WHERE...San Diego County Valleys.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 6 PM PDT Friday. For the

Wind Advisory, until 4 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Wind Advisory, northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 40

* WHERE...Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 102. For the

Wind Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45

* WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire.

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 95.

* WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 96.

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas.

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PDT this afternoon.

result.

