WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

230 PM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 100. For the

Wind Advisory, east winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

* WHERE...San Diego County Valleys.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 6 PM PDT Friday. For the

Wind Advisory, until 4 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 103. For the

Wind Advisory, northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 35

mph.

* WHERE...Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 101. For the

Wind Advisory, northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35

* WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire.

* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

* WHERE...Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PDT this afternoon.

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 95.

* WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas.

