WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 3, 2022 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service San Diego CA 448 AM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Thunderstorms will be possible today. For tonight through Wednesday, elevated surf of 4 to 7 feet will be likely. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous cloud to ground lightning from any thunderstorms. Elevated surf and strong rip currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather