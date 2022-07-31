WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1213 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of San Bernardino

County through 115 PM PDT...

At 1212 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

southwestern Lucerne Valley, moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Hesperia, Apple Valley and Lucerne Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3436 11701 3432 11711 3443 11728 3451 11706

TIME...MOT...LOC 1912Z 240DEG 49KT 3437 11695

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

