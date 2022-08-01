WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 1, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Diego CA

140 PM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of San Bernardino

County through 230 PM PDT...

At 140 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Victorville, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Victorville, Apple Valley, I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow,

Adelanto, Oro Grande and Helendale.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3454 11720 3452 11742 3471 11744 3474 11714

TIME...MOT...LOC 2040Z 181DEG 9KT 3457 11732

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

The National Weather Service in Hanford has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Northeastern Kern County in central California...

* Until 445 PM PDT.

* At 140 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Onyx, Weldon and Walker Pass.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather