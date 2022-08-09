WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

212 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following

county, Riverside.

* WHEN...Until 515 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 212 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Anza, Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And Anza, Hwy 74 Between

Anza And Palm Desert, Cahuilla Indian Reservation, Lake Hemet

and Santa Rosa Mountain.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

