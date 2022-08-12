WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 12, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Northeastern San Diego County in southwestern California...

* Until 800 PM PDT.

* At 448 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Hwy 78 Between Banner And S2, Hwy 78 Between S2 And Borrego

Springs Rd, Borrego Springs, Ranchita, Hwy S22 Between Ranchita

And Borrego Springs, Hwy S2 Between Hwy 79 And Hwy 78, Borrego

Palm Canyon, Los Coyotes Indian Reservation, Shelter Valley and

Santa Ysabel Indian Reservation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

