WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 13, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Riverside County in southern California... San Bernardino County in southern California... * Until 330 PM PDT. * At 132 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Mill Creek, San Gorgonio River and headwaters Santa Ana River. Yucaipa Ridge has received 2 inches of rain in 90 minutes. Between 0.50 and 1.75 inches of rain have fallen in the warning area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.75 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. El Dorado and upper portions of Apple burn scars. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. El Dorado burn scar and upper Apple scar. SOURCE...Radar and gauge. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Yucaipa, Big Bear City, Onyx Summit, Mount San Gorgonio, Lucerne Valley, Forest Falls, Beaumont, Banning, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Baldwin Lake, Hwy 18 Between Baldwin Lake And Lucerne Valley, Hwy 38 Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf, Seven Oaks, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Johnson Valley, Angelus Oaks, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Big Bear, western Pioneertown and Mountain Home Village. Downstream runoff into Birch Creek and Mill Creek. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... When Flooded, Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks.