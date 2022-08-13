WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 13, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Riverside County in southern California...

San Bernardino County in southern California...

* Until 330 PM PDT.

* At 132 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain in Mill Creek, San Gorgonio River and headwaters Santa

Ana River. Yucaipa Ridge has received 2 inches of rain in 90

minutes. Between 0.50 and 1.75 inches of rain have fallen in the

warning area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.75 inches in

1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. El

Dorado and upper portions of Apple burn scars.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding. El Dorado burn scar and

upper Apple scar.

SOURCE...Radar and gauge.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Yucaipa, Big Bear City, Onyx Summit, Mount San Gorgonio, Lucerne

Valley, Forest Falls, Beaumont, Banning, Big Bear Lake, Running

Springs, Baldwin Lake, Hwy 18 Between Baldwin Lake And Lucerne

Valley, Hwy 38 Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf, Seven Oaks, Hwy

38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Johnson Valley, Angelus Oaks,

Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Big Bear, western Pioneertown

and Mountain Home Village.

Downstream runoff into Birch Creek and Mill Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

When Flooded, Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded

roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather