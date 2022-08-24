WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Diego CA

124 PM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern San

Diego County through 215 PM PDT...

At 124 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

I-8 Between Pine Valley And Boulevard. This storm was nearly

stationary.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

I-8 Between Pine Valley And Boulevard, I-8 Between Boulevard And

Imperial County Line, Boulevard, Campo, Tierra Del Sol, Campo Indian

Reservation, La Posta Indian Reservation, Live Oak Springs and

Manzanita Indian Reservation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3282 11649 3284 11630 3261 11627 3259 11646

TIME...MOT...LOC 2024Z 095DEG 2KT 3269 11640

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

San Bernardino County in southern California...

* Until 430 PM PDT.

* At 125 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across eastern San Bernardino north of Interstate 15 by

Mountain Pass. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Mountain Pass, Kingston Road, and Excelsior Mine Road.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

